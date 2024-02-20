ManageEngine Unveils ML-powered Exploit Triad Analytics

February 2024 by Marc Jacob

ManageEngine, the enterprise IT management division of Zoho Corporation, announced the release of a unique, ML-powered exploit triad analytics feature in its SIEM solution, Log360.

This feature allows enterprises to knowledgeably trace the path of adversaries and mitigate breaches by providing complete contextual visibility into the exploit triad: users, entities and processes. The feature update was unveiled at the ManageEngine User Conference at The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai International Financial Centre in the United Arab Emirates.

Highlights of the Enhancement

Log360’s threat detection and incident response (TDIR) module, Vigil IQ, features a dual-layered threat detection system released last year. It now takes security a step further with advanced analytics offering deeper insights and faster response times.

● A three-way threat hunting core: User, device and process analytics are unified on a single console that allows security professionals to delve deep into investigation as they traverse through the Incident Workbench.

● ML-powered contextual data enrichment: Log360’s in-depth contextual analysis incorporates insights from UEBA; process tree visualization; and the risk scoring of IPs, URLs and domains.

● A process hunting suite: The process flow probing capability on the Incident Workbench and the correlation rules for the spawning of suspicious processes together create a complete suite for process hunting.

Empowering the cyber investigation dashboard, the latest iteration of Vigil IQ also enhances threat detection capabilities with the introduction of the following features:

● A correlation package for prevalent attacker tools and LOTL threats: Augmenting the Incident Workbench, the solution also enhances the threat detection capabilities of Vigil IQ with more than 100 out-of-the-box correlation rules for effective detection of prevalent attacker tools in the environment and LOTL attacks.

● An integration with VirusTotal: The scope of the Advanced Threat Analytics feature has expanded via an integration with VirusTotal, one of the leading threat intelligence services, for enhanced visibility into external threats and risk analysis.

Log360 is a unified SIEM solution with integrated DLP and CASB capabilities that detects, prioritizes, investigates and responds to security threats. Vigil IQ, the solution’s TDIR module, combines threat intelligence, an analytical Incident Workbench, ML-based anomaly detection and rule-based attack detection techniques to detect sophisticated attacks, and it offers an incident management console for effectively remediating detected threats. Log360 provides holistic security visibility across on-premises, cloud and hybrid networks with its intuitive and advanced security analytics and monitoring capabilities