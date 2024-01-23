maincubes is expanding in Frankfurt with its newest data center, FRA04

January 2024 by Marc Jacob

maincubes, a European data center operator, offering colocation solutions for cloud service providers, the public sector, global enterprises, and hyperscalers, announces its newest and largest data center, FRA04, in the Frankfurt area.

FRA04 is located in the Rhine-Main Metropolitan Area, south of Frankfurt in Dietzenbach. It will provide approximately 12,500 square meters of whitespace and 40 MW of IT capacity. maincubes has acquired the site with a committed power of 60 MW, making FRA04 the largest data center development for maincubes to date. This facility will ideally support the growing high-performance computing and AI needs of hyperscalers.

maincubes FRA04 is expected to be operational in 2027 and marks the first of several hyperscale developments on maincubes’ growth trajectory.