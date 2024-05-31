Mai 2025
juin 2024 par Marc Jacob
28 avril - 1er mai - San Francisco (USA)
RSA Conference
28 avril - 2 mai - Sydney (Australie)
The Web Conference
https://www2025.thewebconf.org/
30 avril - 1er mai - Londres (UK)
Learning Technologies
www.learningtechnologies.co.uk/
3 - 4 mai - Madrid (Espagne)
Eurocrypt
https://eurocrypt.iacr.org/2024
5 mai - Arlington Gateway, VA (USA)
CMMC Day
Lieu : Westin Arlington Gateway, VA
6 mai - Maryland (USA)
CSfC Conference
Lieu : The Hotel at the University of MD, College Park, Maryland, USA
6 mai - Maryland (USA)
Federal Certification Events Week
lieu : The Hotel UMD, College Park, MD
Cet événement inclut :
Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Day
The future of federal supply chain security
www.CMMCDay.org
Common Criteria Day
The future of the global certification standard in the federal space
www.CriteriaDay.org
Commercial Solutions for Classified (CSfC) Conference
Surveying the effort to leverage leading technology for national security
www.CertInfoSec.org
Department of Defense Information Network Approved Product List (DoDIN APL) Day
A comprehensive look at DoD Information Network technology certification
www.DoDINDay.com
Cyber Trust Mark Day
Preparing ICT product developers for the coming US cybersecurity certification and labeling program
www.TrustMarkDay.org
6 - 8 mai - Dubaï
GISEC
13 - 15 mai - Barcelone (Espagne)
Barcelona Cybersecurity Congress
www.barcelonacybersecuritycongress.com/
13 - 15 mai - Barcelone (Espagne)
The IOT Solutions World Congress (IOTSWC)
14 - 15 mai - ØKSNEHALLEN - KØBENHAVN (Danemark
Infosecurity Denmark
15 mai - Munich (Allemagne)
Technology Live ! France
https://a3communicationspr.com/homepage/events/technology-live/
20 - 22 mai - Monaco
Ready For IT
Organisateur : Comexposium et DG Conseils
www.ready-for-it.com
21 - 22 mai - Paris
Cyber Show Paris
Lieu : espace Champerret, Paris 17
https://www.cybershowparis.fr/fr/
21 - 22 mai - Bruxelles (Belgique)
CyberSec
Lieu : Brussels Expo
21 - 23 mai - Berlin (Allemagne)
GITEX Europe