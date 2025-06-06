Madalina Suceveanu joins Arrcus Executive Advisory Board

June 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

Arrcus announced the appointment of Madalina Suceveanu to its Executive Advisory Board. A veteran telecommunications and media executive, Suceveanu currently serves as Managing Director, Mobile and Cloud at Liberty Global, and brings decades of experience driving network innovation, strategic investments, and operational excellence across Europe and Africa.

In addition to her current role at Liberty Global, Suceveanu has held prominent senior leadership positions at Vodafone Group, including CTO for the European Cluster, Turkey and Egypt; CTO of Vodafone Ireland; and Chief Network Officer in Germany. Prior to Vodafone, she served as CTO at Orange Romania. She also brings board-level experience at Wyre, Telenet, Netshare Ireland, and SIRO, among others, and has played a leading role in nonprofit initiatives supporting women in tech, such as the WICT Network.

As a member of the Arrcus Executive Advisory Board, Suceveanu will help accelerate the company’s global reach to deliver high-performance, cost-effective networking infrastructure for the AI era. Her addition further strengthens an Advisory Board that includes top-tier technology and business leaders across industry verticals.

Suceveanu's appointment comes at a time when Arrcus is rapidly expanding its influence as the networking infrastructure of choice for customers for AI and 5G.