Lord Toby Harris joins the Cyber Safety Force

September 2024 by Marc Jacob

The Cyber Safety Force, an industry initiative driven by notable leaders in cybersecurity including Guy Golan, CEO and Executive Chairman of global cybersecurity firm Performanta, Simon Hodgkinson, former CISO of BP, and Greg Sim, Founder of 2020 Partners, welcomes its latest member, Lord Toby Harris of Haringey.

Lord Toby Harris is joining the Cyber Safety Force to push for a joint effort between government bodies and the private sector, encouraging an exchange of information to gain a clearer understanding of how to respond to the threats collectively we face.

The Cyber Safety Force is a collaboration of industry leaders and pioneers of the concept of cyber safety, pushing for global action. Its members can access in-depth video content and panel discussions with experts, insightful guides, blogs and Q&As, and an exclusive LinkedIn group to discuss, collaborate and push for change.

As the initiative gains momentum and notable figures such as Lord Toby Harris join the cause, its founders are looking to lobby the government for greater action and collaboration, inspire businesses to go beyond compliance, and build greater awareness around the growing threats faced in the cyber realm.