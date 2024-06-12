London Borough of Camden unlock a Data-Driven future with Simpson Associates

June 2024 by Patrick LEBRETON

Data transformation experts, Simpson Associates, are thrilled to announce a new partnership with London’s forward-thinking Camden Council to unleash the transformative potential of data. Unlocking the power of a Data Research Platform to drive safe and secure data research, this partnership aims to equip Camden with the best tools for delivering high-quality public services and making data-driven decisions for the benefit of their community.

Building a Data Research Platform to use for the power of good

The collaboration focuses on building a Data Research platform (DRP) that will serve as the cornerstone of Camden’s data-driven journey by creating the capabilities needed to then be able to deliver impactful data products tailored to real-world needs. With its robust and adaptable nature, the DRP will empower Camden to swiftly respond to emerging use cases, and undertake research projects, ensuring they can continuously deliver top-level services to their citizens.

Camden have pinpointed four key data products to home in on, each designed to make a tangible difference in their community. But they’re not limiting themselves to one avenue. The scalable and secure platform in Microsoft Azure, coupled with Denodo for data virtualisation gives Camden the agility to surface the data they need on demand from source systems ranging from Social Care to Housing, to Environment. By providing a sole window into their entire data estate the platform enables everything from operational reporting in Power BI to advanced data science use cases in Databricks offering huge social impact.

The DRP, alongside Camden’s commitment to actively involving residents in data discussions, fostering partnerships, and adhering to robust governance and shared standards, forms a powerful synergy. Together they empower public services to truly collaborate in research projects that drive better outcomes for the residents they serve.