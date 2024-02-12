LogRhythm Expands Partnership with e-finance

February 2024 by Marc Jacob

LogRhythm has expanded its partnership with e-finance, a subsidiary of e-finance Investment Group to deliver secure digital transformation in Egypt. The strategic expansion of the partnership sees the integration of LogRhythm into e-finance’s cloud computing platform. e-finance’s customers across critical industries including fintech, government, and healthcare gain access to LogRhythm SIEM to uncover threats, mitigate attacks, and scale their business with confidence.

The integration of LogRhythm into its platform enables e-finance to strengthen its support for Egypt’s Vision 2030 initiative to achieve digital transformation and improve operational efficiency within the country. Organizations across public and private sectors benefit from LogRhythm’s intuitive, high-performance analytics, automated threat detection, and seamless incident response.

The e-finance integrated cloud computing platform is the first of its kind in Egypt and provides 200 diverse services. It is equipped with the latest secure computing technologies and multiple digital services including the latest software, cloud platforms, cybersecurity applications, artificial intelligence (AI), big data processing, and more.

In 2023, LogRhythm partnered with e-finance to mitigate threats in Egypt’s digital payment security ecosystem with LogRhythm SIEM. The recent expansion of this partnership means both e-finance and its customers now benefit from LogRhythm’s scalable, accessible, and easy-to-integrate cybersecurity solutions.