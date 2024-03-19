LogRhythm expands its presence in India with a dedicated 24/7 support center

March 2024 by Marc Jacob

LogRhythm expands its presence in India with a dedicated 24/7 support center for eligible customers and launch of its cloud-native security information and event management (SIEM) platform, LogRhythm Axon. The strategic expansion enables Indian organizations across industry verticals to enhance their cybersecurity maturity as global cyberthreats become more sophisticated and diverse.

LogRhythm’s latest investments provide organizations with access to round-the-clock local support to fight threats with greater efficiency. At the same time, LogRhythm Axon brings the latest cloud security innovation to India and addresses the growing demand for Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions. This builds on its recent expansion into the region which saw LogRhythm double its allocated R&D center resources in India.

Indian enterprises benefit from greater on-the-ground presence and increased access to LogRhythm’s portfolio of comprehensive security solutions. LogRhythm Axon’s cloud-native delivery and powerful security analytics provide analysts with contextual insight to close visibility gaps and rapidly surface critical threats.

Since its launch in October 2022, LogRhythm Axon has gained customers across North America and Europe and recently established a local instance in Australia. Its expansion into India underscores LogRhythm’s commitment to delivering advanced security solutions tailored to unique regional requirements.