Logpoint names Mikkel Drucker Chief Executive Officer

May 2024 by Marc Jacob

Logpoint is announcing that Mikkel Drucker has been appointed new Chief Executive Officer at Logpoint. The nomination of Drucker marks the next stage in Logpoint’s journey to becoming a European cybersecurity powerhouse, providing regional access to outcome-driven security operations and compliance technologies.

Drucker is an international technology executive with a strong focus on commercial excellence and a proven track record of successfully scaling SaaS and scale-up companies and driving profitable growth. Drucker joins Logpoint after three years as CEO at Netigate, where he sold the company to a Private Equity fund and drove its healthy growth performance, reshaping the product into an innovative technology platform organically and through acquisition.

As Chief Growth Officer at Tacton, Drucker secured the company a Leader position in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Configure, Price and Quote Applications and spearheaded its growth. Drucker also has entrepreneurial merits – he co-founded Lindrucker, leading it to a successful exit to a strategic buyer. In addition, Drucker has held leadership positions at Atea, Trustpilot, and Nokia.

Drucker will enhance Logpoint’s financial growth and reinforce its commitment to democratizing efficient cybersecurity solutions to mid-sized organizations. The goal is to secure profitable organic ARR growth by increasing market share in the European mid-market with strategic acquisitions, focusing on expanding channel and MSSP partnerships and attracting key cybersecurity talent as the company scales. In addition, Logpoint will seek acquisition opportunities to grow and expand its market position further.

"Cybersecurity is an exciting industry contributing to solving one of the greatest challenges in society today: cyber risk. Adversaries are increasingly aggressive due to geopolitical unrest, the emergence of AI, and the commoditization of malware. Logpoint has the potential to become a leading company in the sector," says Drucker. "Logpoint is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the cybersecurity market growth with its European foundation, technology tailored to protect organizations in the mid-market, and outstanding customer and partner relationships. I look forward to building on that strong foundation and establishing Logpoint as a strong European cybersecurity vendor and a great place to work."

Logpoint is Europe’s largest, pure-play converged Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) vendor, offering Logpoint solutions to collect and analyze security data to help organizations detect, investigate, and respond to cyberattacks faster and comply with NIS 2, GDPR, and other data and cybersecurity regulations.

Logpoint solutions are built with European regulations and data privacy in mind. For instance, Logpoint is the only European SIEM vendor with a Common Criteria EAL3+ certification, representing that its systems are robust and prepared for emerging threats.