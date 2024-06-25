Logpoint names Gitte Hemmingsen SVP People & Culture

June 2024 by Marc Jacob

Logpoint is announcing that Gitte Hemmingsen has joined the company as SVP People & Culture. Hemmingsen will be responsible for overseeing and supporting an engaged and competent workforce and attracting key cybersecurity talent as Logpoint grows. She will join the executive management team and report to the company’s newly appointed CEO, Mikkel Drucker.

Hemmingsen has more than 20 years of experience in HR and People & Culture and notable accomplishments in talent acquisition, scaling businesses, and developing People & Culture strategies. She joins Logpoint after two years as Director of People & Culture at Liewood, a children’s design and lifestyle brand that has seen high growth.

Before that, she spent six years at the founder-led SaaS company Siteimprove as Vice President of Global HR. There, she spearheaded the substantial onboarding of new employees and built a strong culture and HR function from the ground up to support significant growth towards the completion of the successful acquisition by Nordic Capital. Previously, she has held leadership and consulting positions within HR at PwC, Alecto-Cornerstone, and Moment.