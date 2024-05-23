Rechercher
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

MAGIC QUADRANT

Logpoint named a Niche Player in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Security Information and Event Management

May 2024 by Marc Jacob

Logpoint has been named a Niche Player in the 2024 Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) by Gartner, the independent industry analyst firm. Logpoint has been recognized in every Magic Quadrant for SIEM since 2018.

Logpoint offers a Converged SIEM solution that comes with native Security Orchestration, Automation & Response (SOAR). The solution offers Threat Detection, Investigation & Response (TDIR) and compliance use cases, helping organizations increase cybersecurity and reduce cyber risk either directly or through MSSPs.

Logpoint is a European cybersecurity and compliance technology vendor, focused on democratizing threat detection and incident response capabilities to the mid-market. It offers a node-based pricing model to ensure transparent and predictable costs for organizations and MSSPs looking to combat cyber threats and minimize associated risks.


See previous articles

    


Security Vulnerability

All our news in english

Alle unsere News auf deutsch

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs CONTACTS Contact About Mentions légales identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 