Logpoint appoints Søren Grubov SVP of Engineering

September 2024 by Marc Jacob

Logpoint is announcing the appointment of Søren Grubov as Senior Vice President (SVP) of Engineering as the company seeks to build upon its innovative technology portfolio, anticipate and meet customer needs, and build out its presence in the European market. The appointments reinforce Logpoint’s commitment to becoming a European cybersecurity powerhouse, delivering regional access to high-value cybersecurity outcomes.

Søren Grubov has more than 20 years of experience in engineering and leadership gained from working in prominent organizations and scaleups. He joins Logpoint after two years as VP of Engineering at Omada, a leading identity governance and administration solutions provider. Before that, he spent seven years at SimCorp in different leadership positions and 13 years in various engineering positions at Microsoft. At Logpoint, he will be responsible for ensuring a proactive product delivery based on high-quality technology.

Logpoint is a European provider of a Cyber Defense Platform based on Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) with behavior analytics, automation, and case management technologies available to bolster threat detection, investigation, and response (TDIR) capabilities. The technologies are built to help organizations in the mid-market and the Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) who serve to fend off cyber threats while complying with expanding data and cybersecurity regulations across Europe.

Logpoint solutions are created based on European regulations and data protection. For example, Logpoint is the only European SIEM vendor with a Common Criteria EAL3+ certification, demonstrating that its systems are robust and prepared for emerging threats.