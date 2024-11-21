Logpoint appoints Dave Schneider as VP of Marketing to drive growth

November 2024 by Marc Jacob

Logpoint is announcing the appointment of Dave Schneider as Vice President (VP) of Marketing, highlighting Logpoint’s commitment to achieving market growth and becoming a European Cybersecurity Powerhouse, delivering impactful cybersecurity solutions. Dave Schneider will be responsible for the global marketing strategy and oversee product marketing, field marketing, performance marketing, and corporate communications. He will be part of the revenue department and report to Frank Koelmel, Logpoint’s Chief Revenue Officer.

Dave Schneider brings 13 years of experience driving growth for technology startups and scaleups and has significant expertise in strategic marketing and delivering customer value. He was previously a Chief Marketing Officer at Goodwings, a sustainable travel management platform, and has served as a marketing leader at Ocean.io and Forecast. He also has marketing and product marketing expertise gained from working at Trustpilot and Siteimprove among others.

Schneider joins the ranks of multiple new senior appointments made at Logpoint this year, with Sean Muirhead as CPO, Frank Koelmel as CRO, Gitte Hemmingsen as SVP of People and Culture, Søren Grubov as SVP of Engineering and Mikkel Drucker as CEO. The company also recently announced its acquisition of AI-driven Network Detection and Response provider, Muninn, which simplifies defence against cyberattacks for security teams.

Logpoint provides a European Cyber Defense Platform integrating SIEM with automation and case management technologies to improve Threat Detection, Investigation, and Response capabilities. Targeted at mid-market organizations and Managed Security Service Providers, Logpoint’s solutions are designed to combat cyber threats while ensuring compliance with European data and cybersecurity regulations. As the only European SIEM vendor with a Common Criteria EAL3+ certification, which NATO mandates, Logpoint’s solutions are recognized for their strong data protection and privacy measures.