Logpoint announces new Partner Program

April 2024 by Marc Jacob

Logpoint announced the roll-out of two new distinct partner programs for Channel Partners and Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs). The aim is to provide clarity, simplicity, and increased value for channel resellers and MSSPs. The new partner programs underscore the company’s commitment to fostering successful collaborations and bringing increased value to its partner ecosystem and mutual customers.

The new Logpoint MSSP program aims to help MSSPs achieve immediate success with customers through:

• Starter Pack: The MSSP program will come with a dedicated starter pack, which includes Logpoint Director – a platform that allows MSSPs to easily operate and manage large and multitenant deployments – support, training resources, onboarding assistance, and ongoing enablement opportunities to maximise success.

• Flexible Commercial Models: Logpoint offers MSSPs two flexible commercial models to suit varying business needs. The first model involves subscription assignments to customers with a subscription for each end customer managed through Logpoint Director. The second model focuses on consumption with quarterly reporting and specific pricing structures tailored to consumption levels, providing flexibility and scalability.

• Predictable Pricing: MSSPs can benefit from Logpoint’s predictable pricing model, based on nodes as opposed to data volumes, ensuring greater certainty for MSSPs while they scale and capture new business opportunities.

The new Logpoint Channel Partner Program aims to help resellers through:

Simplified Tiering Model: Logpoint has introduced a simplified tiering structure to provide complete clarity on margin benefits for Channel Partners. Depending on a regional assessment, partners can achieve Silver and Gold status, providing access to different levels of training and sales engineering enablement. The total partner discount available is 20 percent for Silver certified partners and 30 percent for Gold certified partners.

Streamlined Deal Registration Process: Logpoint has implemented a streamlined deal registration process, ensuring a smooth and replicated experience across regions. This simplification aims to expedite partner transactions and enhance overall operational efficiency.

Extended Success Plan: Recognizing the importance of lifecycle services, Channel Partners can resell all Logpoint Services, including the newly launched Extended Success Plan designed to augment partner services and enhance Customer Success. Partners can access expert support to drive customer retention and satisfaction. With Extended Success plan, Channel Partners can offer end customers better Service Level Agreements (SLAs).

Logpoint’s partners welcome the new programs. Here is what Adam Gleeson, Vendor Alliance Manager at CyberLab, says about the new Channel Partner Program:

Logpoint offers threat detection and investigation response (TDIR) and compliance solutions to help end-users fend off cyberattacks and meet regulatory demands. Logpoint offers a simple licensing model based on nodes instead of data volume for on-prem solutions to increase predictability and make it affordable to cost-sensitive customers. The pricing model for the Logpoint SaaS solution follows an employee-based approach.