Logpoint and SecurValue partner

January 2024 by Marc Jacob

Logpoint announced today a partnership with the Italian Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) SecurValue, providing cybersecurity services to help customers detect and respond to cyber threats. Armed with Logpoint’s modern SIEM+SOAR solution, SecurValue can offer more robust threat detection and response, real-time data analysis, early detection of data breaches, and easy implementation of compliance requirements.

The Southern European market is preparing for the local implementations of the Network Information Security (NIS)2 directive from the European Union to increase cyber resilience across the EU. The directive will expand the existing regulations within data and cybersecurity, introducing stricter requirements for a broad range of sectors. Non-compliance and failure to report incidents will result in significant fines and sanctions.

SecurValue will offer the Logpoint SIEM+SOAR solution, which analyzes security incidents and automates the investigation of threats, improving cyber intelligence, reducing cybersecurity risk, and accelerating threat detection, investigation, and response. SecurVlaue will also use Logpoint Director, a platform that helps MSSPs and MDRs update, manage, and monitor large and multitenant deployments.

SecurValue is an Italian multinational cybersecurity firm that provides cybersecurity services to enhance customers’ security posture and increase cyber resilience. SecurValue offers various services, including security assessments, cyber defense, security operations, business resilience, and security governance.