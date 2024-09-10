Logpoint and G’Secure Labs partner to help organizations advance cyber defenses

September 2024 by Marc Jacob

Logpoint announced the new strategic partnership with G’Secure Labs, a cybersecurity service provider offering comprehensive services, including risk management, compliance consulting, vulnerability assessment, penetration testing, and 24/7 incident management. G’Secure Labs will leverage Logpoint’s SIEM with Automation, Case Management, and Behavior Analytics to complement their SOCaaS capabilities, providing clients with enhanced log management, threat detection, and incident response. This strategic partnership will benefit both organizations by delivering more comprehensive and effective cybersecurity solutions to their customers.

The cybersecurity industry faces a talent shortage, with the World Economic Forum reporting a deficit of 4 million professionals globally. At the same time, the threat landscape is becoming increasingly complex, with intensified attacks and sophistication, making it more challenging to detect security breaches. On top of that, the cybersecurity regulations in the EU are expanding with the Network and Information Security (NIS)2 directive and the Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA), putting more pressure on organizations to monitor activity in IT systems and report breaches.

G’Secure Labs delivers information security and cybersecurity consulting services and specializes in MDR services to protect organizations holistically against cyber threats with deep technical expertise and an understanding of cybersecurity challenges felt in organizations. They’ll leverage Logpoint products to make compliance easier, get actionable insights on how to respond to security events and tailor security operations based on the customer’s maturity level.

Logpoint is Europe’s largest SIEM vendor, offering products to collect and analyze security data to help organizations detect, investigate, and respond to cyberattacks faster while staying compliant with NIS 2, GDPR, and other data and cybersecurity regulations. Logpoint is the only European SIEM vendor with a Common Criteria EAL3+ certification, demonstrating high data protection and robust systems geared to withstand current and emerging threats.