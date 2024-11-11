Logicalis becomes the first global partner to launch Cisco XDR as a managed service

November 2024 by Marc Jacob

Logicalis has become the first global Cisco partner to launch Cisco Extended Detection and Response (XDR) as a Managed Service (MXDR).

This global service forms part of the recently launched Intelligent Security portfolio and increases Logicalis’ proactive threat-hunting capabilities worldwide. It provides advanced visibility into cyberattack chains, AI-driven automation, and global threat intelligence data.

In addition to the global threat-hunting scale offered by Cisco MXDR, Logicalis is also one of a small group of Microsoft partners to have achieved verified Global MXDR Partner status.

Logicalis’ MXDR services are managed through its global network of Security Operations Centres (SOCs). Armed with the most up-to-date global threat intelligence, they ensure rapid detection, analysis, and response across a customer’s digital fabric 24/7.

The global launch of Cisco MXDR follows Logicalis’ most significant security investment to date, including a 30% increase in talent at its EMEA SOC to support the growing demand for managed security services. In collaboration with Cisco and educational institutions in Lisbon, Logicalis runs a Cybersecurity Academy to grow and nurture talent in-house.

Commenting on the launch, Toby Alcock, CTO, Logicalis, says: "We’re extremely proud to be the first partner offering Cisco MXDR globally as part of the expansion in our managed security services. As security threats escalate against a backdrop of the global skills shortage, we focus on removing both these headaches from our customers. Through our SOC, they can leverage industry-leading expertise and solutions tailored to their digital environment through one unified platform.

Logicalis’ 2024 CIO report surveyed 1,000 CIOs globally and found that of the 83% of CIOs who experienced cyber-attacks in the last 12 months, only 43% feel prepared for another breach.

Supporting CIOs juggling multiple priorities at once, Logicalis’s Intelligent Security services are designed to provide customers with comprehensive guidance and support for navigating today’s complex security landscape.