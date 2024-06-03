LiveAction Announces Deeper Integrations with Cisco Ecosystem

June 2024 by Marc Jacob

The foundation of these integrations is the certification of LiveWire, LiveAction’s market leading packet analysis solution, to run on high-performance Cisco Unified Computing Systems (UCS) C240 and S3260 servers. This certification enables Cisco customers to seamlessly deploy LiveWire physical or virtual applications on their Cisco UCS hardware, unlocking unparalleled performance, storage density, and enhanced security and network visibility for NetOps and SecOps teams.

LiveAction’s deeper integrations within the Cisco ecosystem include:

● Multiple data feeds from one appliance. LiveAction can now feed up to three of Cisco’s security platforms: SNA, Splunk, and XDR from a single appliance, thereby increasing overall security posture and decreasing Mean Time to Respond (MTTR) with cross-launch packet forensic capabilities.

● Seamless flow to packet workflow. LiveAction seamlessly integrates data sourced from native Cisco appliances and LiveAction sensors, with deep packet data. This holistic approach streamlines the telemetry-to-forensic workflow, significantly reducing the time network engineers need to pinpoint the genuine root cause of any issue.

● LiveAction sends ETA (Encrypted Traffic Analysis) flow to Cisco SNA. For customers with mixed infrastructure environments where SNA/ETA is not supported, LiveAction can now emulate the flow feed for legacy and/or non-Cisco infrastructure for enhanced security.

● Unprecedented packet data storage. The next generation of packet storage is now available on Cisco UCS. LiveAction on UCS is 17 times denser than common competitors, allowing users to:

○ Capture network packet data at scale;

○ Store network packets that matter most;

○ Spend less time reproducing problems.