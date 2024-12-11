LexisNexis Risk Solutions Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire IDVerse

December 2024 by Marc Jacob

LexisNexis® Risk Solutions, part of RELX, has entered into an agreement to acquire IDVerse™, a provider of AI-powered automated document authentication and fraud detection solutions. IDVerse will become part of LexisNexis Risk Solutions Business Services.

Founded in Australia and launched commercially in 2018, IDVerse uses AI to combat fraud and deepfakes. Its proprietary technology is powered by a deep neural network which verifies the authenticity of identity documents and, with consumer consent, matches the consumer’s face to the photo on a document using biometric algorithms for identity verification and liveness detection to detect a fraudulent submission. IDVerse’s technology is capable of verifying more than 16,000 types of identity documents globally across organisations in various industries and the public sector.

LexisNexis Risk Solutions is renowned for leveraging advanced technology, analytics and global data networks to provide organisations with critical risk insights. Its leading capabilities enable better decision making and outcomes for clients globally and protect customers from cybercrime.

Enhancing Document Authentication and Fraud Prevention

LexisNexis Risk Solutions has delivered document authentication solutions since 2005. Combining IDVerse’s advanced technology with its existing complementary offerings represents a natural evolution in addressing AI-generated fraud.

IDVerse’s solutions are already available through LexisNexis Risk Solutions’ platform, pursuant to a pre-existing alliance agreement. The acquisition will integrate IDVerse’s capabilities across solutions and will enhance customer readiness for future fraud threats through advanced AI-powered solutions, including:

• Societal Benefits: Enhancing risk insights to further protect consumers, promote