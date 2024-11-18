Leil Storage Launches EDU & Research Program

November 2024 by Marc Jacob

Leil Storage has introduced its EDU & Research Program, offering universities and research institutions complimentary access to SaunaFS, our customizable open-source file system designed to optimize storage efficiency. Leil Storage’s team comprises PhD holders and former educators dedicated to helping academic institutions tackle their most significant data management challenges.

Addressing Key Academic Challenges

The EDU & Research Program helps institutions manage large volumes of research data, maintain data integrity, and reduce costs associated with outdated storage systems. Select universities will gain complimentary access to all modules of SaunaFS, designed specifically for optimizing storage efficiency in academic environments.

Ongoing Collaboration with Researchers and Scientists

Leil Storage seeks active collaboration with universities specializing in distributed file systems, advanced storage technologies such as Host-Managed Shingled Magnetic Recording (HM-SMR), Zoned Namespaces, Flexible Data Placement, and other innovations aimed at improving data storage efficiency. Currently, Leil Storage is partnering with scientists at the University of Tartu in Estonia on developing cutting-edge storage technologies that bridge the gap between academia and industry.

Free Software Access and Additional Support

Through the EDU & Research Program, universities benefit from free software access, affordable professional support, and cost-effective hardware solutions. Our open-source approach guarantees no vendor lock-in, providing institutions with the flexibility to tailor storage solutions to their specific needs.

Key Benefits of the EDU & Research Program:

• Free Access: Complimentary use of SaunaFS.

• Cost Savings: Unlimited access to software with discounted or free support and affordable hardware.

• Research Collaboration: Opportunities to partner with Leil Storage on innovative projects.

• No Vendor Lock-In: Full control through open-source software.

• Energy Efficiency: Reduce costs with sustainable, eco-friendly storage solutions.

Driving Future Research and Sustainability

By joining the EDU & Research Program, universities and research labs not only enhance their research capabilities but also contribute to developing more sustainable and efficient storage systems. Our open-source approach enables institutions to drive innovation while reducing operational costs.