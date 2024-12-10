Lasso Security announces the launch of RapidClassifier

December 2024 by Marc Jacob

Adding in-line security to Generative AI adds significant complexity and latency which puts organizations in a dilemma: either slow down their applications to accommodate protections or leave themselves exposed.

Organizations are rapidly adopting Generative AI - according to Deloitte, two thirds of companies they recently surveyed are increasing investments in the technology as they have seen strong value to date. Generative AI is expected to be immediate and natural. Responding to user inputs and processing data at the seconds level is the standard and users expect their experience to match this.

Lasso’s RapidClassifier is the first framework designed to close this gap. By enabling Lasso’s custom security policies based on LLMs to run in under 50 milliseconds, it ensures that the speed of protection matches the speed of Generative AI itself.

Key Benefits of RapidClassifier:

• Custom Policies, Optimized for Speed: RapidClassifier allows organizations to implement highly specific, flexible policies—and ensures they execute in under 50 milliseconds, eliminating delays.

• Proactive Protection: By running policies in real-time, RapidClassifier stops potential threats before they can escalate, bridging the gap between detection and prevention.

The integration of large language models (LLMs) in business operations promises enhanced productivity and innovation. However, the dynamic, undeterministic nature of large language models (LLMs) means traditional security solutions, reliant on pre-defined patterns and rigid frameworks, are ill-equipped to handle the constantly shifting outputs and interactions of Generative AI. Organizations must address these risks to safeguard data and maintain compliance.

Working at the forefront of Generative AI security, Lasso protects businesses that are integrating LLMs into their operations, addressing challenges in three critical areas: content anomaly detection, privacy and data protection, and AI application security. Lasso actively monitors large language model outputs, ensuring compliance with organizational standards and preventing data leakage, while providing robust defense to guarantee the security and integrity of large language model-based applications. Lasso Security was recently named 2024 Gartner® Cool Vendors™ for AI Security.

RapidClassifier is incorporated in Lasso’s standard security solution, deployed by dozens of companies around the world.