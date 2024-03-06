Largest Navigation Device Manufacturer Selects Cequence Unified API Protection

March 2024 by Marc Jacob

Cequence announced that the world’s largest navigation device manufacturer has chosen the Cequence bot detection and mitigation solution API Spartan, part of the overall Unified API Protection (UAP) platform, to secure its e-commerce experience and deliver a frictionless shopping experience for its customers. The company joins an already elite roster of clients, standing alongside industry giants spanning diverse sectors such as beauty, retail, government, telecommunications, systems integration, international voice traffic carriers, online automotive, motorcycle enthusiasts, and marine classifieds.

As the company aimed to boost online security, it faced alarming numbers: about 100 million SSO login requests monthly, with 15 to 20 percent flagged as malicious. They also uncovered significant financial risks, with account takeovers costing anywhere from $50 (£40) to $12,000 (£9,500) each. Ignoring these unsettling numbers might have spelled financial disaster for the business, potentially surpassing the billion-dollar mark.

In light of the company’s previous experience with a prominent internet security provider that utilised rudimentary bot protection methods, it became evident that their efficacy in stopping malicious bots was compromised. The previous solution relied solely on identifying bots based on bad IP addresses, which proved inadequate in detecting many sophisticated malicious bots due to the lack of behavioural analysis. Consequently, the navigation device manufacturer faced challenges in effectively mitigating bot attacks and ensuring business continuity and customer experience.

Recognising the limitations of their existing bot protection measures, the customer sought a more proactive and comprehensive bot management solution like Cequence API Spartan to safeguard their business continuity, protect their online assets and enhance the overall customer experience. Cequence’s ability to distinguish genuine users from bots in real time and adapt to evolving bot tactics resonated with the company, offering a reliable and future-proof solution to their bot problem.

"Bots aren’t just a technical nuisance; they’re customer experience assassins,” said Ameya Talwalkar, CEO of Cequence. “Imagine loyal customers, eager to purchase your products, locked out by an army of automated bad actors. The frustration, lost sales, and reputational damage are a nightmare scenario no business can afford. That’s why Cequence is dedicated to providing solutions that go beyond simple bot detection. We empower companies to proactively safeguard their legitimate customers and foster a thriving online environment where trust and genuine interactions flourish."

The OWASP API Security Top 10 highlights the vulnerability of poorly secured APIs to automated bot attacks. This blurs the line between traditional API and bot attacks, requiring unified security solutions that address both. As the only API security solution with bot management capabilities, Cequence provides the navigation device manufacturer with:

● Continuous Behaviour-based API Threat Detection: Cequence leverages the behavioural fingerprint created by a machine learning-based analytics engine to track sophisticated attacks continuously. Supported by the largest API threat database in the world, with millions of behavioural and malicious infrastructure records, the analysis results are translated into policies and models that can be implemented on day one for high-efficacy protection.

● Integrated Security Ecosystem: While Cequence offers native real-time attack mitigation capabilities, it seamlessly integrates with existing security solutions such as web application firewalls (WAFs). This collaborative approach ensures holistic protection, allowing organisations to leverage the strengths of multiple security tools for enhanced API security and threat mitigation.

● Protection in Minutes: Cequence can be enabled to protect your APIs and web applications in as little as 15 minutes and can immediately begin reducing the operational burden associated with preventing attacks that can result in fraud, data loss and business disruption.

Today’s e-commerce environment is increasingly vulnerable to bots exploiting loopholes in business logic. Cequence offers a robust solution to protect web and mobile applications, as well as their underlying API infrastructure, from business logic abuse. Leveraging advanced AI and machine learning, Cequence analyses incoming traffic to effectively identify and thwart even subtle attempts at exploitation.

