Kyndryl Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Managed Public Cloud Services 2023

February 2024 by Marc Jacob

The IDC MarketScape report evaluated 18 managed service providers that utilize managed public cloud services, using public cloud infrastructure-as-a-service platforms, to help customers digitally modernize, navigate cultural and economic change and drive business growth. Kyndryl was positioned in the Leaders category.

“In supporting enterprises with managed public cloud services, Kyndryl exceeded market standards in bundling managed public clouds with private clouds to create hybrid clouds, providing FinOps, utilizing SRE (Site Reliability Engineering), deploying a wide array of software technologies including SaaS applications on public clouds, and in providing enterprises with a full array of partnerships with public cloud providers (e.g., AWS, Azure, Google),” said David Tapper, VP Outsourcing and Managed Cloud Services, IDC. “With this breadth of capability, Kyndryl should be well positioned to support enterprise cloud strategies that are increasingly focused on aligning use of public cloud IaaS providers by type of technology (e.g., IoT, analytics, compute, storage, blockchain), expanding use of public cloud platforms (e.g., IaaS, PaaS, SaaS) and optimizing financial management of cloud (e.g., IaaS, PaaS, SaaS).”

----------------

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor analysis model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective.