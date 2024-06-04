Kyndryl announces Kyndryl Interactive AI for Service Desk

June 2024 by Marc Jacob

Kyndryl announced the availability of Kyndryl Interactive AI for Service Desk, a dynamic IT support service that blends artificial intelligence (AI) with human expertise to deliver a hyper-personalized interactive IT support experience.

Kyndryl lnteractive AI for Service Desk pairs Advanced Speech Recognition (ASR) and Natural Language Processing (NLP) technologies to recognize and understand rich conversation via contextually specific models with measurable business rules and dialog management. This capability can help customers improve their connected employees’ workplace experience while simplifying the implementation of conversational AI solutions.

The new Kyndryl Interactive AI for Service Desk was designed to support employees through their preferred contact channel and in more than 15 languages, with more to come. The service will use curated data insights to preempt content and guide direction naturally through AI and human intelligence to drive human-like conversations.

Kyndryl Interactive AI for Service Desk taps into leading AI models and Human Assisted Understanding (HAU) technology from conversational AI leader Interactions LLC. The solution leverages Interactions’ Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) to deliver AI capabilities that ensure effective multi-intent conversations are understood, with the trusted accuracy of a human. HAU augments the AI to improve the user experience by reducing time and effort. It also utilizes Task Orchestration, an Interactions IVA feature that engages digital agents combined with the IVA offering for a better response and faster resolution.

As a result, Kyndryl Interactive AI for Service Desk can solve up to 70% of employee IT queries through digital channels. The solution also can advance employee productivity improvements through incidents and requests being resolved in minutes or hours, not days. Additionally, services are delivered in a security-rich environment, optimized to gather insights with native cadence to deliver continuous improvements.

If direct human intervention is required during the IT support experience, a virtual IT concierge provides support via a virtual IT bar experience, extended through a security-enabled video channel. The employee benefits from fully contextualized engagements with Kyndryl IT experts, conducted virtually to ‘meet where you are’ and ‘see what you see’ interaction. Kyndryl Interactive AI for Service Desk enables remediation of complex issues through deep data insights, endpoint management and augmented reality capabilities.

The Kyndryl Interactive AI for Service Desk technology and methodologies are governed through Kyndryl Experience Management as a Service capability to deliver an exceptional employee experience with frictionless hyper-personalized IT support.

To help customers get started with their IT Support Services transformation, Kyndryl Vital and Kyndryl Consult experts are available and ready to provide a range of advisory, implementation and managed services — from co-creation and transformation to strategic consulting and ongoing IT support service.