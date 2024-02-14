KTrust Emerges from Stealth With an Attacker-Centric Approach to Detect Kubernetes Exposures in Minutes

February 2024 by Marc Jacob

KTrust announced its emergence from stealth and $5.3M in seed funding from Canadian-Israeli deep-tech VC Awz Ventures. Leveraging their attacker-centric approach to security, KTrust meets a major market need in pre-emptively securing dynamic Kubernetes development environments.

Kubernetes security is vital as companies rapidly adopt containerized application management. Traditional Kubernetes security tools usually adopt a passive approach, focusing on misconfigurations and vulnerability management. These fall short in addressing the expanding attack surfaces, leaving organizations vulnerable to breaches. KTrust’s Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) platform offers a new approach by continuously and autonomously discovering innovative attack paths, maneuvering around existing security measures to identify and validate actual exposures with optimized mitigation for each unique kubernetes ecosystem. The platform provides in-depth visibility into the customer’s unique distinctive K8s ecosystem. Utilizing exclusive red team algorithms, KTrust mimics attackers and bypasses security controls to validate real attacks. CTEM was identified by Gartner as a top security trend for 2024.

KTrust’s founding team shares a deep and decades long understanding of the cybersecurity space. CEO Nadav Toledo was a Colonel in the 8200 intelligence unit of the Israeli Military; CTO Nadav Aharon-Nov, is a veteran hacker and cybersecurity leader and COO Sigalit Shavit is the former Global CIO of CyberArk with extensive experience of enterprise security. Snir Mazilik, KTrust’s Chief Business Officer, with his 10-year tenure as CEO of a global trade company, brings strong business development experience to the team.