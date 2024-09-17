Kiteworks Unveils MSP/MSSP Program

September 2024 by Marc Jacob

Kiteworks announced the launch of its new Managed Service Provider (MSP)/Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) program. This program is designed to empower Kiteworks MSP and MSSP partners to effectively address the pressing security and compliance challenges faced by organisations today.

As cyber threats and regulatory demands intensify, organisations are increasingly struggling with the existential risks of data breaches and noncompliance fines. Kiteworks’ MSP/MSSP program offers a robust solution, enabling partners to deploy a platform that is secure by default and designed to meet stringent regulatory requirements, including FedRAMP, SOC 2 Type II, and ISO 27001, 27017, and 27018, among other security and compliance validations and certifications. Having these standards in place enables organisations to minimise risks, reduce costs, and achieve compliance faster.

How Kiteworks Addresses MSP/MSSP Challenges

MSPs/MSSPs face significant challenges, particularly the cost and complexity associated with managing multiple point security products across customer environments. Kiteworks addresses these pain points through:

• Simplified Consolidation: Kiteworks consolidates infrastructure, administration, security features, and policy controls into a single, centralised platform, significantly reducing the complexity and costs associated with managing numerous point products. This simplification allows MSPs/MSSPs to focus more on delivering value-added services rather than managing disparate systems.

• Reduced Compliance Labor Costs: With its comprehensive, centralised policy control settings, Kiteworks reduces the labor required for compliance management. The platform’s out-of-the-box controls, such as encryption and hardening, alongside customisable settings for access controls and authentication, help MSPs/MSSPs ensure compliance with regulations like HIPAA and CMMC with less effort and risk.

• Unified Audit Logging: Kiteworks provides unified, normalised audit logging, making it easier for MSPs/MSSPs to prove compliance through detailed reports and seamless integration with syslog and SIEM feeds.

• Cost-effective Deployment: The platform’s ease of deployment, clustering, and scaling means that MSPs/MSSPs can meet diverse customer requirements—whether on-premises or cloud-based—without incurring high infrastructure costs.

How Kiteworks Customers Benefit

• Resource Pooling: Many organisations, particularly small and medium-sized businesses, lack the resources and expertise to manage secure and compliant systems. The MSP/MSSP program allows partners to pool their resources and deliver scalable, cost-effective solutions across multiple clients.

• FedRAMP and CMMC Compliance: Smaller defense industrial base (DIB) organisations face significant challenges in meeting CMMC compliance due to stringent requirements. Kiteworks supports nearly 90% of CMMC 2.0 Level 2 controls out of the box, making it easier for MSPs/MSSPs to help their clients achieve compliance.

• Consolidation to Reduce Complexity: MSPs/MSSPs often grapple with the complexity of managing multiple security products, leading to increased costs and operational challenges. Kiteworks consolidates these functions into a single platform, reducing the need for multiple configurations and easing the administrative burden.

• Centralised Compliance Control: Compliance requires intricate policy settings and audit logs. Kiteworks offers comprehensive, centralised policy controls that reduce the labor required for compliance and minimise the risk of audit failures. In addition, features like Content-based Risk policies and Next-generation Digital Rights Management (DRM) SafeEDIT provide additional safeguards, enabling secure content collaboration.

• Flexible Deployment: The MSP/MSSP program supports a variety of Kiteworks deployment options, including on-premises, private cloud, and hybrid environments, ensuring that MSPs/MSSPs can meet the unique requirements of their customers while maintaining high availability and performance.

Kiteworks invites MSPs/MSSPs to explore this new program, designed to enhance their service offerings, drive customer success, and expand their market reach.