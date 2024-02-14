Kiteworks Launches SafeEDIT

February 2024 by Marc Jacob

Kiteworks, which delivers data privacy and compliance for sensitive content communications through its Private Content Network, announced the release of SafeEDIT, a next-generation Digital Rights Management (DRM) technology that revolutionises how organisations send and share sensitive content. SafeEDIT is designed to address the evolving needs of secure digital collaboration in a world increasingly reliant on digital assets.

SafeEDIT is differentiated by its unparallelled versatility and advanced security features. Unlike traditional DRM systems, SafeEDIT allows native editing of various file types, catering to a wide range of business needs. Its most groundbreaking feature is video streaming for sharing files with third parties. This innovation enables external collaborators to view and interact with files through a secure, streamed interface, while the actual data remains within the client’s controlled perimeter. This unique approach ensures that sensitive information never leaves a customer’s environment, effectively mitigating risks of unauthorised access and data breaches.

SafeEDIT’s launch is a testament to Kiteworks’ commitment to pioneering innovative cybersecurity solutions. As businesses continue to navigate the complexities of digital collaboration, SafeEDIT stands as a beacon of security, efficiency, and adaptability.