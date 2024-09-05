Kiteworks announced it acquired 123FormBuilder

September 2024 by Marc Jacob

Kiteworks announced it acquired 123FormBuilder, a provider of advanced data collection through secure web forms and form-driven private content workflows. This strategic move further strengthens Kiteworks’ position as a trusted provider for organisations seeking to protect sensitive content across their entire content communications ecosystem.

Integrating 123FormBuilder’s advanced data collection through secure web forms and form-driven private content workflows into the Kiteworks Private Content Network will enable 123FormBuilder’s customers to benefit from a unified platform that centralises tracking, control, and security of sensitive content communications. Consolidation of audit logs into one platform will also streamline compliance tracking and reporting for 123FormBuilder customers.

123FormBuilder offers a comprehensive, modern, secure web forms platform, enabling customers to build secure registration forms, order forms, surveys, and other form types quickly and easily. The company offers advanced no-code, drag-and-drop online form creation that includes conditional logic, e-signature functionality, multipage forms, file uploads, and integrations with over 45 popular tools for streamlined workflow automation.

Kiteworks’ acquisition of 123FormBuilder follows on the heels of its recent $456 million growth equity investment.

123FormBuilder’s investors included Catalyst Romania SCA Sicar and 212 Regional Fund II SCS.