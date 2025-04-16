Kids’ iOS tracker Apps could be exposing their location to stalkers

April 2025 by CyberNews

For the last few weeks, I’ve been sharing with you weak spots in iOS apps – ranging from financial apps to dating apps, as discovered by Cybernews researchers.

Now, we’ve uncovered a terrifying security flaw in a popular iOS tracker app used by over 320,000 people to monitor their kids’ locations.

The app’s misconfigured Firebase database has exposed real-time GPS data, phone numbers, and other sensitive details, putting users at risk of stalking and worse.

As more parents rely on tracking apps to keep their children safe, this flaw is a major security threat with wide-reaching implications.

“One of the most obvious dangers is potential stalkers getting access to such data, making it much easier to track and find targeted people,” said Aras Nazarovas, Security Researcher at Cybernews.

This leak is part of a much larger issue. Cybernews researchers analyzed 156,080 randomly selected iOS apps – around 8% of the apps present on the App Store – and discovered that 71% of them expose sensitive data.