Keysight Joins the Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative

August 2024 by Marc Jacob

Keysight Technologies, Inc. announced it has joined the Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative (JCDC), expanding its current partnership with the U.S. government to enhance the nation’s cybersecurity resiliency. Leveraging 20 years of cybersecurity testing and threat intelligence research, Keysight will support JCDC’s mission of uniting the global cyber community in the collective defense of cyberspace.

In response to escalating threats to national security, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) established JCDC in August 2021 under Congressional authorization. As a unique public-private partnership, JCDC proactively gathers, analyzes, and shares actionable cyber risk information to enable improved cybersecurity planning, defense, and response. A primary goal of JCDC includes enabling participants to stay ahead of adversaries and reducing cybersecurity threats before they have an impact.

Keysight offers a comprehensive suite of tools that empower organizations to be proactive with their cybersecurity from chip to cloud, including testing of deployed tools against the latest threats and a Cyber Range training environment to keep skills up to date. Keysight’s Threat Simulator offers daily updates with the latest malware and ransomware campaigns to validate firewalls, endpoint protection software, and SIEM tools, and CyPerf evaluates cybersecurity effectiveness and user experience in distributed and cloud environments. To test and improve the cybersecurity of devices such as IoT and industrial controllers, Keysight’s IOT Security Assessment provides firmware analysis, SBOM generation, and network security testing of connected devices.

Keysight’s security validation tools are automated and easy to use, so operators of critical IT and operational technology (OT) environments can easily validate their resilience to emerging threats. Additionally, Keysight offers cybersecurity validation products and services for every stage of the product lifecycle, from pre-silicon analysis to cloud security validation.