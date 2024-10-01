Keepit appoints Michael Amsinck as Chief Product Officer

October 2024 by Marc Jacob

Keepit announced the appointment of Michael Amsinck as its new CPO (Chief Product Officer). Michael Amsinck joins Keepit from Cision, where he held the position of Chief Product and Technology Officer. With a strong background in product development and leadership, Michael Amsinck brings a wealth of experience and insight to the Keepit team.

In the new role, Michael Amsinck will be instrumental in shaping and executing Keepit’s short and long-term product roadmap. As CPO, Michael Amsinck will play a crucial part in translating Keepit’s strategic vision into actionable plans, ensuring the company continues to deliver innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of its customers.

Michael Amsinck brings years of experience from previous leadership roles at Cision, Brandwatch, and Falcon.io, where he was responsible for overseeing large teams and ensuring alignment across sales, marketing, product, and engineering teams. His process-driven approach and focus on strategic communication will be critical in ensuring that Keepit’s product development efforts are fully aligned with the company’s overall business objectives.

Intelligent, future-proof data protection

The new CPO noted that backup and recovery are evergreen challenges that will continue to grow in significance:

“Businesses are starting to realize that data protection is something they need to take seriously, and the market for these solutions is huge. In the months and years ahead, a key priority will be expanding our comprehensive ecosystem of workloads to meet the evolving SaaS data protection needs of the enterprise segment. We’ll also prioritize strengthening disaster recovery strategies and developing opinionated frameworks to guide and educate our customers, ensuring they have intelligent, forward-thinking data protection," envisioned Michael Amsinck.

Alignment and expansion

With a background in leading large teams and a focus on strategic alignment, Michael Amsinck is well-equipped to help Keepit maintain its momentum and deliver on its promises.

As Keepit continues to expand its global footprint and drive innovation in the data protection space, Michael Amsinck’s leadership will be key to ensuring that the company remains at the forefront of the industry.