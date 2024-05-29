Keeper Unveils Revamped Browser Extension to Improve Usability

May 2024 by Marc Jacob

Keeper Security announces the rollout of an upgraded User Interface (UI) for its browser extension – now available across all supported browsers. With a modernized design and simplified process of finding and creating records for users, the refreshed UI is a continuation of Keeper’s ongoing UI enhancements throughout its entire line of solutions. The updated browser extension features a range of improvements tailored to meet the evolving needs of users, which were guided by Voice of the Customer (VoC) feedback.