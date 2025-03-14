Keeper Security Upscales Partner Program

March 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

Keeper Security announced the launch of the updated Keeper Partner Program – designed to help organizations of all sizes expand their cybersecurity offerings and unlock new revenue opportunities.

As businesses increasingly adopt PAM solutions to protect privileged credentials, secrets and remote access, Keeper’s program provides comprehensive partner tiers, extensive training and a lucrative incentive structure to help partners accelerate growth. With distribution partners around the globe, Keeper is committed to empowering its partners with the tools they need to thrive in today’s cybersecurity landscape.

Key Benefits of the 2025 Keeper Partner Program

With cyber threats escalating, organizations are prioritizing privileged access security as a core defense strategy. The Keeper Partner Program is designed to meet this demand while helping partners maximize revenue potential.

• Expanded Revenue Streams: As businesses shift toward modern, zero-trust PAM solutions, Keeper provides partners – especially enterprise-focused resellers – with a high-growth, high-margin security offering.

• Comprehensive Training & Certifications: Free access to Keeper Sales Professional (KSP), Keeper Demo Expert (KDE) and KeeperPAM Implementation (KPI) certifications to enhance both sales and technical expertise.

• Flexible Partner Tiers: Four levels – Authorized, Silver, Gold and Platinum – offer progressively greater benefits, including tiered discounts and revenue-sharing opportunities.

• Marketing and Growth Support: Silver-level and higher partners gain access to Market Development Funds (MDF) to fuel demand generation and drive customer acquisition.

• Global SPIFF Program: A structured incentive program rewarding partners for closed/won deals, with four tiers of compensation to maximize earnings.

Helping Partners Win in Cybersecurity

With best-in-class customer retention, Keeper is the trusted cybersecurity partner for organizations worldwide. Its unified PAM platform – spanning enterprise password management, secrets management, connection management, zero-trust network access and remote browser isolation – helps businesses of all sizes protect their most sensitive information and resources.

The Keeper Partner Program is now open for enrollment. Partners ready to accelerate their business and capitalize on the increasing demand for PAM solutions can apply through the Keeper Partner Portal.