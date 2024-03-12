Keeper Security Receives Dual Gold Triumph in 20th Annual 2024 Globee® Cybersecurity Awards

March 2024 by Marc Jacob

Keeper Security announces today it has been recognized as a Gold winner in the esteemed 20th Annual 2024 Globee® Cybersecurity Awards.

Keeper received top honors in the Password Management category for its Enterprise Password Manager (EPM) solution and in the Privileged Access Control, Security, and Management category for its innovative Privileged Access Management (PAM) solution, KeeperPAM.

This achievement highlights Keeper’s status as an industry leader and innovator, revolutionizing how organizations secure passwords, secrets, and confidential information while safeguarding digital assets against password-related data breaches and cyber threats.

Keeper’s cybersecurity platform is built on a foundation of zero-trust and zero-knowledge security, ensuring protection for every user on every device, and compliance with stringent government security standards. Keeper’s commitment to creating seamless, scalable solutions is evident in its focus on advancing the EPM solution and unifying key Identity Access Management (IAM) products, Keeper Secrets Manager, Keeper Connection Manager, and Keeper EPM to create its groundbreaking KeeperPAM solution. According to recent research from Keeper, there is an overwhelming industry desire for PAM solutions that are easier to deploy and maintain, with 84% of IT leaders saying they wanted to simplify their PAM solution.

The Globee Cybersecurity Awards are a prestigious platform designed to celebrate the accomplishments of companies and individuals in the ever-evolving field of cybersecurity. These awards recognize excellence in various critical areas, including risk management, threat detection, cloud security, and data privacy, highlighting the cutting-edge technologies and strategies that are reshaping the digital security landscape.