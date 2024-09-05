Keeper Security Named a Value Leader in EMA’s 2024 PAM Radar™ Report

September 2024 by Marc Jacob

Keeper Security has earned the distinction of Value Leader in the Enterprise Management Associates (EMA) 2024 Privileged Access Management (PAM) Radar™ Report. This marks the second consecutive year of this prestigious recognition. The report highlights KeeperPAM – the company’s unified, end-to-end encrypted, zero-trust PAM platform – for its exceptional performance in managing and securing privileged access.

The 2024 PAM Radar™ Report underscores KeeperPAM’s strengths in several key areas. Its rapid deployment capabilities ensure that installations are completed swiftly and with minimal disruption, making it highly adaptable across various devices and operating systems. KeeperPAM’s robust security framework, built upon a foundation of zero-trust and zero-knowledge principles, delivers comprehensive protection for all user accounts and sensitive data to effectively protect against the most common cyber threats that lead to damaging data breaches.

The platform’s cost efficiency is a notable highlight, offering security and functionality without compromising on budget. KeeperPAM’s advanced automation features, such as automatic password generation, secure sharing and autofill – combined with an intuitive user interface – significantly reduce administrative overhead and simplify management tasks. This ease of use and operational efficiency contribute to KeeperPAM’s strong performance in the report.

The 2024 PAM Radar™ Report also highlights KeeperPAM’s strong reporting capabilities, including its Keeper Commander open-source command-line CLI for pre-built and customizable reports, and its SDK for API access and custom integrations. These features enhance visibility, compliance and security. Additionally, KeeperPAM’s comprehensive data analytics and multi-device synchronization provide valuable insights into usage and security metrics.

Keeper Security’s zero-knowledge encryption ensures that all data is encrypted and decrypted solely on the user’s device, safeguarding it from unauthorized access. The platform’s integration features are recognized for its user-friendly interface, allowing seamless connections with various platforms and browsers. Keeper has also been commended for expanding its regulatory compliance, having added ISO 27017 and ISO 27018 certifications to its existing ISO 27001 certification, SOC 2 attestation, FIPS 140-2, FedRAMP and StateRAMP authorizations.

Keeper’s strong vision and recent product enhancements were also acknowledged in the 2024 PAM Radar™ Report, specifically including granular sharing controls, Remote Browser Isolation and Time-Limited Access sharing capabilities. Overall, KeeperPAM is praised for its versatile functionality in managing privileged accounts, secrets and credentials. Its support for just-in-time provisioning and effective identity threat detection underscores its capability to address a wide range of security needs.

Keeper Security’s ongoing excellence and cost efficiency solidify its leadership and competitiveness in today’s evolving PAM market.