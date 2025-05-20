Keeper Security Appoints Shane Barney as Chief Information Security Officer

May 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

Keeper Security is announced that security industry veteran Shane Barney has been appointed Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). Shane joins Keeper from the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), where he served as the agency’s CISO for six years. As a leader in AI security, Shane holds a relevant and high-demand skill set to support Keeper’s innovative, future-facing growth.

Shane spent nearly eleven years at the USCIS, where he served as Chief of the Cyber Intelligence Branch and Deputy CISO, prior to his CISO appointment. Before his official service with the USCIS, Shane worked with the organization during his beginnings as a federal security contractor. Shane holds two master’s degrees and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Vermont.

As an advocate for cybersecurity in the public sector, Shane frequently participates in thought leadership and media advocacy. Shane has been regularly featured by global cybersecurity news outlets, including audio and written interviews and frequent keynote speaking engagements for cybersecurity education and awareness. Shane’s work with the USCIS earned him the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary’s Meritorious Service Silver Medal Award in 2023, which he was awarded in recognition of his efforts to transition the organization’s cyber defenses from reactive to proactive. The DHS noted that "Mr. Shane’s focus on security automation saw a $17 million return on investment in saved labor hours" in a single year. Shane was also named an H2O AI Top 100 AI Thought Leader in 2024.