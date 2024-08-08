Keeper Security Appoints Paul Aronhime as Senior Vice President of Federal Sector

August 2024 by Marc Jacob

Keeper Security is pleased to announce the appointment of Paul Aronhime as Senior Vice President of Federal Sector. Aronhime’s impressive track record and extensive expertise across the defense, federal civilian and private sectors make him a pivotal addition to Keeper’s team.

Most recently serving as Senior Vice President of Strategic Growth at IntelliBridge, Aronhime spearheaded high-performing teams and drove significant sales and strategic growth. With over two decades of experience, his career includes influential roles at General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT), IBM, Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) and Idemia, where he played a key part in critical initiatives within the Department of Defense, Fourth Estate, Combatant Commands (COCOMS) and international markets. As a U.S. Army veteran with a background in air defense intelligence, Aronhime brings a unique blend of strategic acumen and operational expertise to Keeper.

Aronhime’s appointment comes at a time of tremendous growth and innovation at Keeper. Keeper Security Government Cloud password manager and zero-trust Privileged Access Manager (PAM) offers the essential components of PAM without the complexity or cost of traditional solutions. This includes privileged account credential management, secrets management, Single Sign-On (SSO) integration, credential vaulting and access control, as well as privileged session management, monitoring and recording. Keeper Security Government Cloud seamlessly provisions and integrates into any IT environment and identity stack, providing unmatched security and efficiency.

As cybersecurity threats continue to evolve, the necessity of robust and innovative security solutions becomes ever more pressing. Aronhime’s leadership will be instrumental in advancing Keeper Security’s mission to deliver cutting-edge protection for federal agencies. Learn more about the Keeper Security Government Cloud FedRAMP Authorized password and privileged access management cybersecurity platform.