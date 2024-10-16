Keeper Security Appoints James Scobey as Chief Information Security Officer

October 2024 by Marc Jacob

Keeper Security announces the appointment of James Scobey as the company’s first Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). Scobey joins Keeper from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), where he has served as CISO since 2022. Scobey’s experience encompasses almost three decades of cybersecurity, information technology and leadership roles across both the public and private sectors.

At the SEC, Scobey oversaw the implementation of zero-trust principles to modernize the agency’s cybersecurity defenses. He drove the SEC’s shift to an identity and data-centric security model, setting an example for other federal agencies and financial institutions. The progress made under Scobey highlights the importance of evolving cybersecurity strategies to counter increasingly sophisticated threats, and reinforces the SEC’s role in safeguarding national financial systems and data. The hiring of Scobey represents another significant investment by Keeper Security in ensuring the security of its operations as it expands its offerings in the federal market, including advancing toward FedRAMP High and IL certifications.

Prior to his position as CISO at the SEC, Scobey served as President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of SigmaCyber, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Assistant Director of Cybersecurity Operations at the SEC, as well as Principal Systems Engineer and Cyber Performance Systems Engineer at the federally funded research and development organization MITRE. Scobey has also served in leadership and engineering roles at S2i2, Federal Data Systems, USmax Corporation, By Light Professional IT Services and SMS Data Products Group.

Scobey holds a Master of Engineering in Cybersecurity Policy & Compliance from George Washington University, as well as a Master of Business Administration (MBA) and a Bachelor of Science (BS) degree in Computer Science from the University of Maryland Global Campus.

As Keeper Security’s first CISO, Scobey will lead the company’s global cybersecurity strategy, ensuring the continued protection of company data and reinforcing the organization’s defenses against emerging cyber threats. Trusted by thousands of organizations, Keeper’s zero-knowledge, end-to-end encryption model holds over 10 years of SOC 2 compliance, as well as ISO 27001, 27017 and 27018 certifications and FedRAMP Moderate Authorization. Keeper’s cloud infrastructure is certified to more than 325 rigorous security and enhancement controls in line with NIST guidelines. Under Scobey’s leadership, Keeper will continue to strengthen its position as the most secure, certified, tested and audited cybersecurity platform in the world.