Keeper Security Appoints James Edwards as Senior Director of Engineering

September 2024 by Marc Jacob

Keeper Security is announced the appointment of James Edwards as Senior Director of Engineering. Edwards joins Keeper Security from Delinea, where he worked as the Director of Software Engineering for more than six years. Edwards’ proven track record and extensive expertise in software development and engineering management make him a crucial addition to Keeper’s growing team.

Previously, Edwards held the Director of Software Development position at Michigan Health Information Network Shared Services and senior positions at Symantec and Altiris. Throughout his career, Edwards has played a key role in creating and managing innovative security products and IT management platforms.

Edwards’ appointment comes amid Keeper’s continued growth and product innovation. For the second consecutive year, analyst firm Enterprise Management Associates (EMA) named KeeperPAM a Value Leader in its 2024 EMA PAM Radar™ Report, recognizing KeeperPAM for its product strength and cost-efficiency. Keeper also received accolades for its enterprise password manager, with GigaOm naming Keeper Security a Leader in its Radar Report for Enterprise Password Management for the third consecutive year.

As 92% of global IT and security leaders report seeing an increase in cyber attacks year-over-year, the need for robust cybersecurity capabilities – including enterprise password management, secrets management and privileged connection management – has never been greater.

Edwards’ leadership will be instrumental in advancing Keeper Security’s mission to deliver cutting-edge cyber protection for organizations of all sizes. Learn more about KeeperPAM and Keeper Security’s full suite of zero-trust and zero-knowledge cybersecurity software.