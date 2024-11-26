Keeper Security and Sherweb Forge Partnership

November 2024 by Marc Jacob

Keeper Security announces a strategic partnership with Sherweb, a recognized cloud marketplace. This partnership enables Managed Service Providers (MSPs) to access Keeper’s robust cybersecurity solutions through Sherweb’s marketplace, streamlining access to security offerings to better safeguard both MSPs and their small-to-medium business (SMB) clients from cyber threats like phishing and credential theft.

Sherweb’s platform will now offer KeeperMSP®, a solution purpose-built to provide password security and zero-knowledge encryption, helping MSPs protect digital credentials – including passwords, passkeys and secrets – with ease and effectiveness. This solution includes advanced security features such as multi-factor authentication, end-to-end encryption, random password generation and secure password sharing, all critical tools in defending against increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.

Keeper’s platform is a human-centric solution for consumers and organizations of all sizes. Powered by a zero-trust framework and zero-knowledge security, Keeper leverages best-in-class protection to reduce the risk of damaging data breaches. Quick to deploy, the platform scales to meet the needs of any organization, integrating seamlessly into any data environment – single-cloud, multi-cloud or hybrid – as well as any security stack.

Keeper was co-founded in Chicago, IL in 2011 by CEO Darren Guccione and CTO Craig Lurey. The company now provides a full suite of award-winning consumer and business offerings for password, secrets and privileged connection management, as well as differentiators that set Keeper even farther apart from its competitors including remote browser isolation, dark web monitoring, secure file storage, single-sign on integration, compliance reporting and detailed event logs.

This collaboration positions Sherweb as a trusted partner for MSPs, delivering value-driven, secure, and convenient solutions for their clients’ evolving security needs. MSPs can now access KeeperMSP through Sherweb’s marketplace, benefiting from a zero-trust framework, zero-knowledge security, role-based access controls and remote connection management, all within a single, easy-to-deploy platform.