Keeper Introduces Risk Management Dashboard

December 2024 by Marc Jacob

Keeper Security announces the launch of its Risk Management Dashboard. This powerful new feature within the Keeper Admin Console empowers administrators with broad visibility into their organization’s security practices and compliance posture, setting a new standard for streamlined cybersecurity management.

The Risk Management Dashboard provides an intuitive risk assessment score based on key metrics affecting the organization’s risk profile including the deployment of end-user vaults, the utilization of password management tools and multi-factor authentication. Recognizing the diverse security landscapes, the dashboard automatically adapts to Single Sign-On (SSO) environments, ensuring tailored risk management.

Simplified Security Benchmarks

In an era where security threats evolve rapidly, Keeper’s Risk Management Dashboard leverages a dynamic set of Keeper Security Benchmarks. These benchmarks are continually updated to reflect the latest security standards, helping organizations enforce the principle of least privilege and maintain top-tier security. Administrators receive actionable, easy-to-follow steps to address security gaps and strengthen credential protection.

Integration with Keeper’s Advanced Reporting and Alerts Module (ARAM) elevates the dashboard’s functionality by offering detailed views on security events. These include:

• Curated view of the most critical security alerts

• Frequency of occurrences

• Unique user activities

• 30-day trends

This level of detail provides administrators with deep insights into credential security and potential threats, empowering organizations to proactively address vulnerabilities and maintain a robust security posture.

Commitment to Customer-Driven Enhancements

The Risk Management Dashboard is the latest in a series of enhancements driven by Voice of the Customer (VoC) feedback. This commitment to listening and responding to user needs ensures that Keeper continues to deliver actionable intelligence and an exceptional user experience.