Juniper Networks Announces Secure AI-Native Edge Solution

October 2024 by Marc Jacob

Juniper Networks® announced its new Juniper Secure AI-Native Edge solution, with a new Security Assurance product, combining Juniper Mist’s award-winning AI-Native and cloud-native network operations with the industry’s leading efficacy security solution. By integrating best-in-class network and security operations together under a single cloud and Mist AI™ engine, customers and partners have a holistic, integrated solution that accelerates the detection, diagnosis and resolution of potential network threats in various environments.

Network and content security is crucial for organizations in the digital era, but traditional solutions often fall short, becoming complex, costly and ineffective against evolving complex threats. Reliance on separate products creates silos that hinder security posture, network performance and productivity. Juniper created the Secure AI-Native Edge solution to address these challenges by simplifying and integrating security and network operations across all domains, ultimately reducing Total Cost of Ownership (TCO). The Juniper Secure AI-Native Edge provides secure, reliable access to network resources and applications. In addition, it uniquely brings SD-WAN (i.e. WAN assurance), security (i.e. security assurance) and NAC (i.e. access assurance), under a common cloud and Mist AI engine. This paves the way for customers and partners interested in deploying and managing simple, seamless and secure Universal ZTNA (uZTNA) deployments in the future.

Key to the Juniper Secure AI-Native Edge solution is the new Mist Security Assurance software subscription. With this cloud-hosted offering, Juniper continues to bring security and network operations closer together in an integrated format. Through a single dashboard, administrators can configure authentication policies for users, application policies for which applications users can access, plus traffic steering policies to guide how they want users to access these applications, with end-to-end user experience and security insights that help operations teams identify and enforce unified security policies effectively.

The Juniper Secure AI-Native Edge leverages integrated SRX security that has exceptional efficacy, having received an industry-best 99+ percent score in the most recent Cyber Ratings Enterprise Firewall test. This independent assessment analyzes various critical factors, including zero-day complex threats, malware detection rates, response times and false positives. Juniper also stands out for its advanced threat intelligence and machine learning capabilities, along with AI-based behavior detection at line rates without impacting performance, which can be leveraged to detect and prevent known and unknown threats in real time.

Security Assurance is deployed in the same UI, and uses the same Mist AI engine, as Juniper wired, wireless, NAC and SD-WAN solutions. In addition, the same AIOps, microservices cloud architecture and security paradigms are applied to Juniper’s zero trust data center solution. By combining best-in-class security efficacy and threat intelligence with industry-leading end-to-end network operations, customers and partners have an unparalleled solution for configuring, managing and troubleshooting network and security operations, resulting in exceptional client-to-cloud experiences.