Juin 2025
2 - 4 juin - Paris
Paris Cyber Week
2 - 5 juin - Vancouvert (Canada)
MAAWG General Meeting
3 - 5 juin - Cannes (France)
DataCloud Europe
3 juin Pre-event
Renseignements :
E-mail : enquiries@datacentres.com
https://events.broad-group.com/event/a4ba77f1-52e2-4570-a6f5-d442cd3eca93/summary
3 - 5 juin - Wilmington, NC (USA)
Techno Security & Forensics Investigations Conference
& Mobile Forensics World
https://www.technosecurity.us/mb
3 - 5 juin - Johannesburg (Afrique du Sud)
Securex South Africa
Lieu : Gallagher Convention Centre
www.securex.co.za
4 - 5 juin - Francfort (Allemagne)
Cloud Expo Europe
www.techweekfrankfurt.de
4 - 5 juin - Londres (UK)
GEO Business
4 - 5 juin - Santa-Clara - CA (USA)
Cyber Security & Cloud Expo
www.cybersecuritycloudexpo.com/northamerica/
10 - 11 juin - Galgary (Canada)
CS4CA Canada