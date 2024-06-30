Rechercher
27 juin Webinaire Erium 11h45 - 12h30 : Cybermois 2024 - Comment battre ses reccords d'engagement ?

    











Juin 2025

juillet 2024 par Marc Jacob

2 - 4 juin - Paris
Paris Cyber Week

www.paris-cyber-week.com

2 - 5 juin - Vancouvert (Canada)
MAAWG General Meeting

www.m3aawg.org

3 - 5 juin - Cannes (France)
DataCloud Europe

3 juin Pre-event

Renseignements :
E-mail : enquiries@datacentres.com
https://events.broad-group.com/event/a4ba77f1-52e2-4570-a6f5-d442cd3eca93/summary

3 - 5 juin - Wilmington, NC (USA)
Techno Security & Forensics Investigations Conference
& Mobile Forensics World
https://www.technosecurity.us/mb

3 - 5 juin - Johannesburg (Afrique du Sud)
Securex South Africa
Lieu : Gallagher Convention Centre
www.securex.co.za

4 - 5 juin - Francfort (Allemagne)
Cloud Expo Europe
www.techweekfrankfurt.de

4 - 5 juin - Londres (UK)
GEO Business

www.geobusinessshow.com

4 - 5 juin - Santa-Clara - CA (USA)
Cyber Security & Cloud Expo

www.cybersecuritycloudexpo.com/northamerica/

10 - 11 juin - Galgary (Canada)
CS4CA Canada

www.cs4ca.com


15ème édition des GSDAYS 28 JANVIER 2025

    

