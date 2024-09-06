Joomla’s Official Facebook Page Suspended by Meta: Unfounded Impersonation Claims Leave Global Open Source Community in Limbo…

September 2024 by Open Source Matters Inc / Joomla

Joomla, the globally renowned open-source Content Management System (CMS) provider, faces a baffling and unjust situation as its official Facebook page, created in December 2007 with 162,000 page likes, was recently taken down by Meta, citing “impersonation” as the cause. Despite numerous attempts to appeal and resolve this issue, Meta has stood firm in its decision, leaving Joomla and its vibrant global community without a key platform to engage and communicate.

For 17 years, Joomla’s official Facebook page has been a central hub of community interaction and support, boasting over 5,800 posts and followed by over 158,000 users. Joomla’s page has been a significant source of updates, resources, and technical discussions that foster innovation and creativity in the web development space. However, despite this long-standing presence and a well-documented history, the page was suddenly suspended due to an allegation of “impersonation,” a claim that leaves Joomla perplexed.

After an initial AI-driven suspension, Joomla’s team quickly launched a series of appeals, which included direct emails to Meta’s appeals team, three rounds of live chats, phone conversations, and even a detailed Webex meeting with Meta’s Pro Team. Despite presenting ample evidence of Joomla’s authenticity, Meta upheld its decision, further compounding the confusion around the original claim. Joomla is left wondering: who are we impersonating?

This suspension is not only frustrating but also severely impacts Joomla’s ability to communicate with its vast and loyal user base. Given the critical role Facebook has played in our community’s development, the suspension cuts off an essential line of communication for an open-source organisation that thrives on collaboration and user engagement.

Joomla’s Response and Call to Meta for Fair Treatment

Joomla acknowledges Meta’s important role in maintaining platform integrity and ensuring the safety of its users. However, in this case, the decision to permanently suspend Joomla’s page feels unwarranted and inconsistent with Meta’s own policies around fairness and transparency. Joomla has always operated as a legitimate, open-source organisation, and there has been no evidence of wrongdoing or “impersonation.”

“We respect Meta’s need to protect its platform, but this suspension simply doesn’t make sense. Our page has been active for nearly two decades, with a massive following that directly engages with Joomla-related content. The allegation of impersonation is both confusing and unfounded,” said Philip Walton, Vice President - Open Source Matters; The non-profit organisation supporting The Joomla! Project.

The Joomla community has grown stronger due to its openness and dedication to building tools that empower users to create, develop, and manage their own digital presences. To suddenly lose access to such a powerful communication tool feels like a serious injustice that should be addressed urgently.

The Broader Implications of the Decision

The situation Joomla faces is not isolated to our organisation. It raises broader questions about Meta’s suspension practices, AI-driven decisions, and the human review process. Many organisations, particularly non-profit and open-source projects like Joomla, rely on social platforms like Facebook to engage with their communities. When decisions like this are made arbitrarily, they can have wide-reaching impacts on legitimate entities that are contributing positively to the online ecosystem.

A Plea for Resolution

We urge Meta to re-examine this case with the seriousness and fairness it deserves. Joomla has been a positive contributor to the online space for almost two decades, and the suspension of its Facebook page sends a worrying message to organisations that depend on the platform to reach their audiences.

Joomla remains committed to working with Meta to resolve this issue. All we ask for is a fair and transparent review of our case and the restoration of our page, which serves as a valuable resource for countless individuals worldwide.