Rechercher
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

Malware Update

Johnson Controls says September ransomware attack cost them $27 million- BlackFog commentary

January 2024 by Dr Darren Williams, CEO and Founder at Blackfog

Johnson Controls recently revealed that a September 2023 ransomware
attack cost them $27 million, and they expect to see that number rise.
The Dark Angels threat group demanded a ransom of $51 million, but the
material impacts were primarily associated with the response and
remediation of the incident and insurance recoveries.
The commentary from Darren Williams, CEO
and Founder, BlackFog:

"The financial impact of the ransomware attack on Johnson Controls
serves as a cautionary tale to all businesses – the extortionate
ransom demand is really only the beginning of what is yet to come.

The price of Johnson Controls’ breach far surpassed the average,
$4.54 million [1], and is expected to continue to rise as the company
deals with the unknown cost of exfiltrated data and its impact. This is
a perfect example of why companies shouldn’t wait until they have
experienced a breach themselves to implement preventative strategies.
The adage “prevention is better than a cure” holds great
significance when it comes to cybersecurity, as ransomware is not a risk
that any business can afford to take."


See previous articles

    



Security Vulnerability

All our news in english

Alle unsere News auf deutsch

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs CONTACTS Contact About Mentions légales identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 