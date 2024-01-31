Johnson Controls says September ransomware attack cost them $27 million- BlackFog commentary

January 2024 by Dr Darren Williams, CEO and Founder at Blackfog

Johnson Controls recently revealed that a September 2023 ransomware attack cost them $27 million, and they expect to see that number rise. The Dark Angels threat group demanded a ransom of $51 million, but the material impacts were primarily associated with the response and remediation of the incident and insurance recoveries. The commentary from Darren Williams, CEO and Founder, BlackFog:

"The financial impact of the ransomware attack on Johnson Controls

serves as a cautionary tale to all businesses – the extortionate

ransom demand is really only the beginning of what is yet to come.

The price of Johnson Controls’ breach far surpassed the average,

$4.54 million [1], and is expected to continue to rise as the company

deals with the unknown cost of exfiltrated data and its impact. This is

a perfect example of why companies shouldn’t wait until they have

experienced a breach themselves to implement preventative strategies.

The adage “prevention is better than a cure” holds great

significance when it comes to cybersecurity, as ransomware is not a risk

that any business can afford to take."