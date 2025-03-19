Job Platform Leak: Resumes, Emails, and More at Risk

March 2025 by leakd.com

Security researchers @ leakd.com uncovered a data leak affecting 15,000 users of TechMeetUps. A misconfigured Amazon S3 storage bucket left emails, resumes, phone numbers, and applicant photos publicly accessible.

Key Findings:

15,000 sensitive files were exposed due to an unprotected S3 bucket.

60,000 CVs publicly accessible, revealing:

Emails, password hashes, full names

Telephone numbers, mailing addresses

Social media profiles, citizenship status

Photos, personal remarks, employment history

Corporate data at risk: Internal workflow screen recordings and marketing materials are exposed, raising concerns over identity theft and intellectual property leaks.

Security Implications:

S3 misconfigurations are a common but critical oversight, allowing unauthorized public access to private files.

No encryption or monitoring means the data could have been accessed or exfiltrated unnoticed.

TechMeetUps has not responded to our disclosure, and the data remains exposed.

Why It Matters:

Highlights persistent cloud security risks affecting industries worldwide.

Raises privacy and data protection concerns for job seekers.

Shows how misconfigurations in cloud storage can lead to significant data breaches.