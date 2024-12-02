JLA Fire and Security and Hochiki form a Premier Partnership for Enhanced Safety

December 2024 by Marc Jacob

The iconic Eco-Power Stadium, home to Doncaster Rovers F.C., has undergone a significant upgrade to its fire safety system. In partnership with JLA Fire and Security, the stadium has adopted leading fire safety manufacturer Hochiki Europe, innovative open protocol technology to ensure the safety of its 15,231 capacity crowd and staff. This strategic move has not only enhanced the stadium’s safety infrastructure but also streamlined operations and reduced maintenance costs.

The Eco-Power Stadium, with a capacity of 15,231, is a key sporting venue in the region, hosting a variety of football, rugby league, and women’s football matches. It is also a premier hospitality venue for the city of Doncaster, regularly hosting business meetings, weddings and awards ceremonies.

An upgrade was required but the installation needed to be completed in a way which meant the stadium could remain operational throughout. It was imperative that the new system and devices were all fully functional with ‘in date certification’ to allow safety certificates to be issued meaning events could safely take place.

With both the need for an open protocol system and the ‘in date certification’ in mind, JLA Fire and Security, a leading provider of fire safety solutions, chose to incorporate Hochiki Europe’s cutting-edge ESP devices due to the simplicity of installation and that ESP operates on an open-protocol system.

The open protocol compatibility of the Hochiki ESP devices, such as smoke, heat and multi-sensors, ensured seamless integration with other building systems, such as the stadium’s security system, enhancing overall site efficiency. And with Hochiki’s renowned ultra reliability the stadium would now see a significant reduction in false alarms, optimising system performance.

“Hochiki products, in particular ESP, are our ‘go-to’ for fire safety installations, particularly for projects of this size – Hochiki make the complex, easy. They provide incredible reliability when it comes to false alarms. We were able to complete the project during the close season. Using Hochiki allowed us to achieve this. I would 100% use Hochiki products for other stadium/concert style projects in the future.”

JLA’s total care contract provides a comprehensive safety solution for the Eco-Power Stadium, meaning the facilities team there had expert installation of both fire alarm and intruder alarm systems, regular maintenance visits to ensure optimal system performance and swift response should there be any faults.

By replacing the outdated managed protocol fire alarm system with a modern open protocol solution from Hochiki Europe, JLA has significantly enhanced the stadium’s fire safety capabilities.