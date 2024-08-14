Ivanti announced new features for Ivanti Neurons for Patch Management

August 2024 by Marc Jacob

Ivanti announced new features for Ivanti Neurons for Patch Management to help expand patch settings configuration to allow for multiple parallel deployment tasks such as regular maintenance, priority updates and zero-day response.

Given the rise of cyber threats and speed of exploits being developed by threat actors, it is crucial to address any gaps in patching and security measures. If companies follow the once-a-month cadence of manual maintenance patching – their system is already behind, significantly increasing their risk. Organizations need to have continuous patch maintenance that targets fast-emerging, critical threats.

With risk-based patch deployment, Ivanti Neurons for Patch Management helps break down barriers between IT and Security by patching based on vulnerability and compliance. This new feature creates the functionality of multiple parallel deployment tasks such as weekly priority update tasks and zero-day response tasks. Using a centralized patch management system within Ivanti Neurons allows customers to have complete visibility into threats from vulnerabilities, including those being actively used in cyber-attacks; approaching patch management proactively, not reactively.

Ivanti’s research found the biggest challenges IT professionals face when it comes to patch management are prioritizing risk remediation and patch deployment (40%); lack of time to respond to threats (39%); staying compliant (35%); and tracking patch status and rollouts (33%).