IT outage: Crowdstrike fix & comments

July 2024 by StickmanCyber CEO, Ajay Unni

After the global IT outage story, the comments and notes on how to fix the Crowdstrike issue from StickmanCyber CEO, Ajay Unni, one of Australia’s largest cybersecurity services companies.

"Multiple StickmanCyber security engineering and our 24x7/365 security operations teams across the country support reports that this outage is related to a CrowdStrike update.

"It is our understanding that any business running versions 7.15 and 7.16 are affected by the outage, but 7.17 seems to be ok. We are waiting on official advisory from CrowdStrike on these findings but doing our best to help affected customers. It’s a lesson to always update your software, but obviously this is an extreme example. IT security tools are all designed to ensure that companies can continue to operate in the worst-case scenario of a data breach, so to be the root cause of a global IT outage is an unmitigated disaster.

"Crowdstrike support is offering a workaround to customers. It claims users may be able to fix the issue by booting windows in safe mode or in the Windows Recovery Environment and deleting a file named "C-00000291*.sys".