Rechercher
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 
Last events

Open Source Experience 2024 Call for papers now open! until 19 July

    

Subscribe

Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

Opinion

IT outage: Crowdstrike fix & comments

July 2024 by StickmanCyber CEO, Ajay Unni

After the global IT outage story, the comments and notes on how to fix the Crowdstrike issue from StickmanCyber CEO, Ajay Unni, one of Australia’s largest cybersecurity services companies.

"Multiple StickmanCyber security engineering and our 24x7/365 security operations teams across the country support reports that this outage is related to a CrowdStrike update.

"It is our understanding that any business running versions 7.15 and 7.16 are affected by the outage, but 7.17 seems to be ok. We are waiting on official advisory from CrowdStrike on these findings but doing our best to help affected customers. It’s a lesson to always update your software, but obviously this is an extreme example. IT security tools are all designed to ensure that companies can continue to operate in the worst-case scenario of a data breach, so to be the root cause of a global IT outage is an unmitigated disaster.

"Crowdstrike support is offering a workaround to customers. It claims users may be able to fix the issue by booting windows in safe mode or in the Windows Recovery Environment and deleting a file named "C-00000291*.sys".


See previous articles

    


Security Vulnerability

All our news in english

Alle unsere News auf deutsch

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs CONTACTS Contact About Mentions légales identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 