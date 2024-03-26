IT and Cybersecurity Sectors Lead in Generative AI Use, with 46% of Professionals Using the Technology in 2024

March 2024 by Stocklytics.com

Generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools continue seeing rapid adoption worldwide, growing faster than smartphones and tablets after their release. Today, more than a hundred million people worldwide use AI productivity tools like ChatGPT, Jasper, Dall-E2, Scribe or Alpha Code in their daily work, and their number keeps rising. Still, some industries and professionals use GenAI more than others.

According to data presented by Stocklytics.com, the IT and cybersecurity sectors lead in the use of generative AI, with 46% of professionals using the technology in 2024.

GenAI is Used more in IT and Cybersecurity than in Marketing, Sales, and Customer Service

In just over a year, generative AI has become one of the hottest topics globally, dominating even top-level events like the World Economic Forum and CES. Thanks to massive enthusiasm for GenAI tools like Dall-E, Character.ai, DeepL, Midjourney, and Capcut, today, the technology is widely used across different markets, helping millions of professionals to do their work faster and more accurately.

Although the rise of large language models and generative AI has only started, with the market expected to more than triple in the next six years, it’s clear in which markets the technology has the most users.

According to Deloitte’s State of Generative AI in Enterprises survey, conducted among 3,000 respondents from different markets, the IT and cybersecurity sectors lead in GenAI use. In Q1 2024, 46% of professionals from the two markets used generative AI tools in their work daily, much more than in any other sector. Also, over 70% of IT and cybersecurity professionals have a very high expertise in adopting and using the technology.

Interestingly, the report showed GenAI is more used in IT and cybersecurity than in marketing, sales, and customer service, where 41% of respondents use these tools regularly. Product development is the third biggest market for generative AI use, with 41% of professionals utilizing it daily. Strategy, operations, supply chain, manufacturing, and finance follow, with 35%, 29%, and 25% of respondents, respectively. According to Delloite’s survey, GenAI is the least used technology in legal businesses, risk, and compliance, where only one-fifth of professionals embraced it.

Generative AI to Become a $200 Billion Industry by 2030



Although GenAI is already one of the largest revenue streams in the AI industry, the growing number of professionals and regular people using generative AI tools will help the market hit a massive milestone in the next two years.

According to a Statista survey, the global GenAI market will grow 48% year-over-year and hit a $66.6 billion value in 2024. The double-digit growth will continue in the following years, with generative AI becoming a $100 billion industry by 2026. By 2030, this figure is expected to more than double and jump over $200 billion.